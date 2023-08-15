Things to do: See blacksmithing in action at Butser Ancient Farm this weekend

From Iron Age to Modern Age – exploring the story of Blacksmithing at Butser Ancient Farm, on August 18-20, 2023

From Friday to Sunday, August 18-20, the Farm’s Stone Age longhouses, Iron Age roundhouses, Roman Villa and Saxon halls will ring with the sound of hammer on anvil as beautiful iron creations are forged.

For this special event, the Clanfield attraction is teaming up with the British Artists Blacksmiths Association (BABA). Craftsfolk from BABA will be demonstrating this ancient craft and sharing how it has developed from the Iron Age smiths of over 2,000 years ago, to the modern craft it is today. Watch expert blacksmiths in action smelting, forging, and more, and listen to fascinating talks to discover how iron work has forged the world we live in today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free talks in the Roundhouse will explore both the history and future of Blacksmithing, and how to get started for those wanting to learn this ancient craft.

Shona Johnson, chair of BABA said: “Blacksmithing and iron work has shaped the world we live in today and Butser Ancient Farm is the perfect place to share this incredible story. BABA are very excited to be taking over the beautiful open air museum and sharing the way Iron work developed over time, as well as demonstrating the amazing talents of modern blacksmiths from around the country’

Most Popular

Rachel Bingham, creative developer at Butser added: “We’re very excited to be hosting such a large number of talented blacksmiths at the farm this summer. Butser Ancient Farm all began over 50 years ago as a site exploring life in the Iron Age, when blacksmithing first began, so it is very fitting to be continuing to explore and celebrate this incredible craft, not only looking at how it has developed over time but the beautiful artform it is today.’

All demonstrations and talks are included in normal admission prices to Butser Ancient Farm and there will also be the opportunity to join in with some hands on craft activities for the whole family, meet friendly goats, sheep and pigs, take part in a children’s trail, see archaeological experiments in action and more.