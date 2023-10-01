Tickets on sale for AFC Portchester firework night - here is what to expect
The firework night will be taking place on November 3 at The OnSite Group Stadium and this year the event will be bigger than before.
There will be fireworks,a bonfire and a brand new laser lights show as well as food and drink which will be available throughout the evening.
The stadium has four bars and two food kiosks and on the night of the event, there will be extra food vendors.
The event is set to be a brilliant evening for the family.
Gates will open at 6pm and the site will be open until late that night.
Tickets will cost £25 for two children and two adults or alternatively a single adult ticket will cost £8 and children under 16 will cost £5.