Travelling funfair at Southsea's Castle Field set to take place this weekend
All the fun of the fair will be heading to Southsea when a travelling funfair opens for nine days of fun.
The travelling funfair will be open at Castle Field from Friday, April 26 to Monday, May 6 - with the exception of April 30 and May 1 when it will be closed.
Each day the fair will be open from midday until late, with fun characters also joining in for photo opportunities both weekends.
Through this week the team has been setting up on the field to get ready for the opening of the funfair.
