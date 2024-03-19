Victoria Park in Portsmouth gets revamp as footage shows what it's like to visit the attraction - English Tourism Week
Representatives from Portsmouth City Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund gathered in Victoria Park yesterday morning (March 18) to unveil a brand new community hub, which has opened as part of a four-year project to regenerate the greenspace. Also soon to be open is a new children’s play area - which was originally planned to be unveiled alongside the community hub - and a historic fountain currently undergoing maintenance. The work is led by Portsmouth City Council and made possible by a £2.4m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Standing in for Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt, councillor Suzy Horton cut the ribbon to officially open the new building - called The Green House - in a ceremony which also involved laying compost around a tree planted nearby to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The compost was made from flowers left at Guildhall Square following her passing. Find out more about the park regeneration project here.
Watch the video embedded in the story to see what it’s like to walk through Portsmouth’s Victoria Park.