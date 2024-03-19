The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Tom Coles opened the new community hub planted a commemorative tree for the late queen at Victoria Park in Portsmouth on Monday, March 18, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing

Representatives from Portsmouth City Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund gathered in Victoria Park yesterday morning (March 18) to unveil a brand new community hub, which has opened as part of a four-year project to regenerate the greenspace. Also soon to be open is a new children’s play area - which was originally planned to be unveiled alongside the community hub - and a historic fountain currently undergoing maintenance. The work is led by Portsmouth City Council and made possible by a £2.4m grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Standing in for Portsmouth City Council leader Steve Pitt, councillor Suzy Horton cut the ribbon to officially open the new building - called The Green House - in a ceremony which also involved laying compost around a tree planted nearby to commemorate the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The compost was made from flowers left at Guildhall Square following her passing. Find out more about the park regeneration project here.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...