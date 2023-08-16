Victorious 2023: DNB act Hybrid Minds announced as part of Portsmouth festival lineup
Victorious has announced that a musical DNB group has been added to the lineup on the Saturday of the three day event.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th Aug 2023, 13:06 BST- 1 min read
Hybrid Minds, a musical group formed of Matthew Lowe and Haste, will be performing at Portsmouth’s Victorious Festival, headlining the Beats and Swing Stage on the August 27.
The group is known for its progressive work in liquid DNB and they have already released albums including Elements, Mountains and Reflections.
They will take to the Beats and Swing Stage at 9:50pm and they are due to perform until 10:50pm.