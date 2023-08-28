Victorious Festival 2023: Here are 13 pictures from headliners at Portsmouth festival including Ellie Goulding, Annie Mac, Sigrid
Thousands of people flocked to the city on Sunday to see some of the huge artists perform on stage.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST
From Ellie Goulding to Mumford & Sons to Sigrid and Heather Small, there were a lot of talented artists performing at Victorious Festival on August 27.
To make the event even more special, the evening welcomed a huge burst of confetti during Ellie Goulding’s set as a celebration of another successful year.
Here are 13 pictures from Sunday:
