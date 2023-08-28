News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Here are 13 pictures from headliners at Portsmouth festival including Ellie Goulding, Annie Mac, Sigrid

Thousands of people flocked to the city on Sunday to see some of the huge artists perform on stage.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:13 BST

From Ellie Goulding to Mumford & Sons to Sigrid and Heather Small, there were a lot of talented artists performing at Victorious Festival on August 27.

To make the event even more special, the evening welcomed a huge burst of confetti during Ellie Goulding’s set as a celebration of another successful year.

Here are 13 pictures from Sunday:

Victorious welcomed a number of amazing artists. Picture: Victorious PR/ Strong Island

1. Victorious 2023

The weekend saw thousands of people come into the city.

2. Victorious 2023

Mumford & Sons wowed the audience. Picture: Victorious PR/ Strong Island

3. Victorious 2023

The Vaccines hit the Victorious stage again this year. Picture: Victorious PR/ Strong Island

4. Victorious 2023

