Victorious Festival 2023: Here are 21 photos from the morning of the festival

Thousands of people have turned up at Southsea Common ready for Victorious and it has kicked off.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 13:11 BST

With acts including The Blossoms, Jake Bugg and Pete Tong, festival goers are already having a blast at the Portsmouth festival.

Here are 21 images from Victorious Festival:

Victorious Festival gets under way this Friday as revellers begin to enter the site. Pictured - Max Stoddard, 8 Photos by Alex Shute

1. Victorious Festival 2023

Victorious Festival gets under way this Friday as revellers begin to enter the site. Pictured - Max Stoddard, 8 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Victorious Festival gets under way this Friday as revellers begin to enter the site. Pictured - Evelyn Stoddard, 8 Photos by Alex Shute

2. Victorious Festival 2023

Victorious Festival gets under way this Friday as revellers begin to enter the site. Pictured - Evelyn Stoddard, 8 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Victorious Festival gets under way this Friday as revellers begin to enter the site. Pictured - Connors Toy Library are on site to entertain the children with toys and activities Photos by Alex Shute

3. Victorious Festival 2023

Victorious Festival gets under way this Friday as revellers begin to enter the site. Pictured - Connors Toy Library are on site to entertain the children with toys and activities Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Victorious Festival gets under way this Friday as revellers begin to enter the site. Pictured - Victorious Festival on Friday morning Photos by Alex Shute

4. Victorious Festival 2023

Victorious Festival gets under way this Friday as revellers begin to enter the site. Pictured - Victorious Festival on Friday morning Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

