News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Victorious Festival 2023: Here is how much it will cost for an alcoholic drink?

There are a number of places where ticket holders will be able to pick up a drink – but it will come at a cost.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read

If you are looking at treating yourself to a few alcoholic drinks whilst you are enjoying the sunshine and music at Victorious, there is no shortage in options.

Here is a list of some of the drinks prices:

Draught

There are a number of drinks places across the whole site of Victorious 2023.There are a number of drinks places across the whole site of Victorious 2023.
There are a number of drinks places across the whole site of Victorious 2023.
Most Popular

    Coors Light (Pint) – £6.95

    Madri (Pint) – £7.40

    Salt IPA (Pint) – £8.00

    Thatchers Haze Cider (Pint) – £6.95

    Here is how much it will cost to buy a drink.Here is how much it will cost to buy a drink.
    Here is how much it will cost to buy a drink.

    Thatchers Dark Berry, Cloudy Lemonade or Blood Orange (Pint) – £7.50

    Athletic Lager (Half a pint) – £5.50

    Spirits

    Absolut Vodka:

    25ml – £8.00

    50ml – £10.50 Beefeater Gin:

    25ml – £8.00

    50ml – £10.50

    Beefeater Pink Gin:

    25ml – £8.00

    50ml – £10.50

    Havana Club Spiced Rum:

    25ml – £8.00

    50ml – £10.50

    Havana Club White Rum:

    25ml – £8.00

    50ml – £10.50

    Jack Daniel’s:

    25ml – £8.50

    50ml – £11.50

    Jack Daniel’s Honey:

    25ml – £8.50

    50ml – £11.50

    Jack Daniel’s Apple:

    25ml – £8.50

    50ml – £11.50

    Mixtons Cocktails – £11.50

    Guilty Passion – Vodka, Passion Fruit, Mango, Lychee (8%)

    Dragon Mojo – Rum, Lime, Kiwi, Dragonfruit (8%)

    Spicy Melons – Tequila, Lime, Chilli, Watermelon (8%)

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Forbidden Zest – Gin, Blood Orange, Pink Grapefruit, Yuzu (8%)

    Soft Drinks

    Coca Cola Original Taste – (330ml) £3.00

    Coca Cola Zero Sugar – (330ml) – £3.00

    Sprite – (330ml) £3.00

    Water – (330ml) £2.50

    Related topics:Gin