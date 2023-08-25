Victorious Festival 2023: Here is how much it will cost for an alcoholic drink?
If you are looking at treating yourself to a few alcoholic drinks whilst you are enjoying the sunshine and music at Victorious, there is no shortage in options.
Here is a list of some of the drinks prices:
Draught
Coors Light (Pint) – £6.95
Madri (Pint) – £7.40
Salt IPA (Pint) – £8.00
Thatchers Haze Cider (Pint) – £6.95
Thatchers Dark Berry, Cloudy Lemonade or Blood Orange (Pint) – £7.50
Athletic Lager (Half a pint) – £5.50
Spirits
Absolut Vodka:
25ml – £8.00
50ml – £10.50 Beefeater Gin:
25ml – £8.00
50ml – £10.50
Beefeater Pink Gin:
25ml – £8.00
50ml – £10.50
Havana Club Spiced Rum:
25ml – £8.00
50ml – £10.50
Havana Club White Rum:
25ml – £8.00
50ml – £10.50
Jack Daniel’s:
25ml – £8.50
50ml – £11.50
Jack Daniel’s Honey:
25ml – £8.50
50ml – £11.50
Jack Daniel’s Apple:
25ml – £8.50
50ml – £11.50
Mixtons Cocktails – £11.50
Guilty Passion – Vodka, Passion Fruit, Mango, Lychee (8%)
Dragon Mojo – Rum, Lime, Kiwi, Dragonfruit (8%)
Spicy Melons – Tequila, Lime, Chilli, Watermelon (8%)
Forbidden Zest – Gin, Blood Orange, Pink Grapefruit, Yuzu (8%)
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola Original Taste – (330ml) £3.00
Coca Cola Zero Sugar – (330ml) – £3.00
Sprite – (330ml) £3.00
Water – (330ml) £2.50