Victorious Festival 2023: Katy J Pearson drops out of Hampshire music festival due to illness

A musician, who was due to perform at Victorious on Friday, has had to drop out due to illness.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

Katy J Pearson was due to perform at the festival on the first day of the three-day event, but Victorious has confirmed that she will no longer be attending the festival due to illness.

She was supposed to play on the Castle Stage between 2.05pm and 2.35pm but on Victorious’ Facebook page, it said: “Unfortunately due to illness Katy J Pearson is no longer able to perform on Friday at Victorious.

“We hope you feel better soon Katy.”

Ellie Dixon, who was supposed to perform between 1.05pm to 1.35pm will now be playing at 2:05pm, Sophie Isella will play at 1:05pm and Crystal Tides will perform at 12:05pm onthe Castle Stage.

To keep up to date with any time changes or alterations to the lineup, download the Victorious app or click here for more information.

