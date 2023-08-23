Katy J Pearson was due to perform at the festival on the first day of the three-day event, but Victorious has confirmed that she will no longer be attending the festival due to illness.

She was supposed to play on the Castle Stage between 2.05pm and 2.35pm but on Victorious’ Facebook page, it said: “Unfortunately due to illness Katy J Pearson is no longer able to perform on Friday at Victorious.

“We hope you feel better soon Katy.”