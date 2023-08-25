Victorious Festival 2023: Mae muller performs at Portsmouth music festival - here are 7 pictures
Mae Muller took to the Common Stage this afternoon and wowed the audience with her performance.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 16:47 BST
The Common Stage has seen a number of talented artists today and Mae Muller captivated the thousands of people who headed to the main stage to see her perform.
The popular Eurovision artist kept her most famous song, I Wrote a Song, for last and fans were not disappointed.
Here are 7 images from her performance:
1 / 2