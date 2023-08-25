News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Victorious Festival 2023: Mary Wallopers drops out of performance at Common Stage following unforeseen circumstances

The first act of the day, which was due to take place on the Common Stage, has dropped out hours before performance.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read

Mary Wallopers was due to perform on the Common Stage between 12:15 and 12:45 but the festival has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, she will no longer be playing.

The set times have now been changed and Chaos DJ’s will now be taking her place.

The screens on either side of the Common Stage had the announcement to inform festival-goers who were excited to see them.

On the Mary Wallopers’ social media page, they said that they were unable to perform due to a delayed flight and that they are ‘sad and sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it.”