Victorious Festival 2023: Mary Wallopers drops out of performance at Common Stage following unforeseen circumstances
The first act of the day, which was due to take place on the Common Stage, has dropped out hours before performance.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read
Mary Wallopers was due to perform on the Common Stage between 12:15 and 12:45 but the festival has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, she will no longer be playing.
The set times have now been changed and Chaos DJ’s will now be taking her place.
The screens on either side of the Common Stage had the announcement to inform festival-goers who were excited to see them.
On the Mary Wallopers’ social media page, they said that they were unable to perform due to a delayed flight and that they are ‘sad and sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it.”