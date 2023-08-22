News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Southsea site is taking shape ahead of this weekend's spectacular event - in pictures

There is not long to go now until the three-day Victorious Festival gets underway in Southsea – with the site really beginning to take shape.
By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 17:46 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

Much of the staging is in place, as well as the bars, toilets and other facilities, while other sections such as the ‘Kids’ Arena’ is also starting to fall into place. Benches have been delivered, and food and drink vendors have begun to arrive - as well as the funfair rides and other activities for the Portsmouth event’s younger visitors.

This year the Victorious site is larger than it has been with the children’s area placed to the east of Southsea Skatepark, and the Common Stage moved further to the west of the common. This will allow more space for festival goers to spread out between the stage and the areas selling food and drink. A site map is available on the Victorious app.

We paid a visit to the site today to see how it was all shaping up:

The larger Common Stage and the backstage area is now all in place ready for the artists to arrive. Headlining on Friday will be Jamiroquai, on Saturday will be Kasabian and on Sunday will be Mumford & Sons

The larger Common Stage and the backstage area is now all in place ready for the artists to arrive. Headlining on Friday will be Jamiroquai, on Saturday will be Kasabian and on Sunday will be Mumford & Sons Photo: The News

The Big Top Comedy & Cabaret Stage is in a fabulous tent which this year has a new position on the expanded site

The Big Top Comedy & Cabaret Stage is in a fabulous tent which this year has a new position on the expanded site Photo: The News

Artwork by the city's own Fark is among that would can be found dotted around the site - perfect for that selfie!

Artwork by the city's own Fark is among that would can be found dotted around the site - perfect for that selfie! Photo: The News

The children's area will include climbing areas, face painting and entertainment

The children's area will include climbing areas, face painting and entertainment Photo: The News

