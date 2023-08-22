Victorious Festival 2023: Southsea site is taking shape ahead of this weekend's spectacular event - in pictures
Much of the staging is in place, as well as the bars, toilets and other facilities, while other sections such as the ‘Kids’ Arena’ is also starting to fall into place. Benches have been delivered, and food and drink vendors have begun to arrive - as well as the funfair rides and other activities for the Portsmouth event’s younger visitors.
This year the Victorious site is larger than it has been with the children’s area placed to the east of Southsea Skatepark, and the Common Stage moved further to the west of the common. This will allow more space for festival goers to spread out between the stage and the areas selling food and drink. A site map is available on the Victorious app.
We paid a visit to the site today to see how it was all shaping up: