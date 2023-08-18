News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Wunderhorse cancels performances at festivals including Lowlands, Connect and Victorious Festival

Wunderhorse has announced that they will not be performing at Victorious Festival due to personal circumstances.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 11:28 BST

Victorious has shared on its Facebook that Wunderhorse will no longer be playing at the festival on the Friday.

The band has also cancelled their performances at Pukkelpop Festival, Lowlands Festival, Connect Festival and End of the Road Festival due to personal circumstances.

The Victorious post said: “We hope all is well and hope to see you back in the future.”

For more information about the festival, click the link.

