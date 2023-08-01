WATCH: Learn how to swim like a mermaid with these south coast classes
If you have ever dreamed of swimming like a mermaid – then look no further than these sessions across the south coast which teach you exactly how to do that.
Anna Haskell’s South Coast Mermaids teaches children and adults how to become a Mermaid or Merman with sessions in a number of locations. This includes number in the nearby Chichester area, as well as at Arundel Lido which recently featured in the Sky TV series Hold the Front Page where comedian Nish Kumar had the opportunity to try it for himself.
Visit www.southcoastmermaids.com for more information about the classes – and watch our video embedded in this story.