WATCH: The cast of The Rocky Horror Show do the Time Warp at Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth
Richard Meek (Brad), Haley Flaherty (Janet), Joe Allen (Eddie), and Darcy Finden (Columbia), put some willing volunteers through their paces to learn and perform the much loved routine. Amongst them were a very enthusiastic scout group, visiting from Epsom, who picked up the moves as quick as a flash and joined in with gusto, as did some of the Spinnaker Tower staff!
Watch our video to see their performance.
Rocky Horror plays at the Kings Theatre until Saturday, July 29. For tickets visit www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/the-rocky-horror-show