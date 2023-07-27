News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: The cast of The Rocky Horror Show do the Time Warp at Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth

Cast members from The Rocky Horror Show, currently playing at The Kings Theatre, turned up at The Spinnaker Tower and performed the infamous Time Warp, much to the delight of the crowds that had gone there to take in the view!
By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:01 BST

Richard Meek (Brad), Haley Flaherty (Janet), Joe Allen (Eddie), and Darcy Finden (Columbia), put some willing volunteers through their paces to learn and perform the much loved routine. Amongst them were a very enthusiastic scout group, visiting from Epsom, who picked up the moves as quick as a flash and joined in with gusto, as did some of the Spinnaker Tower staff!

Watch our video to see their performance.

Rocky Horror plays at the Kings Theatre until Saturday, July 29. For tickets visit www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/whatson-event/the-rocky-horror-show

Related topics:Portsmouth