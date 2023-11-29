The Waterlooville Community Events team has said there will be around 50 stalls, fun fair rides, food and drink, caroling and live music at the event taking place on Sunday, December 2 between 10am and 4pm. The music at the bandstand will include performances from Fit N Funky, St Peter’s School choir, Rock Choir and Sian Goddard Academy of Dance, as well as carols and mince pies at 1pm. There will also be a free children’s craft area for younger visitors to enjoy as well as festive lights.