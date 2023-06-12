News you can trust since 1877
Waterlooville Summer Fete 2023 - date and location and all you need to know about the fantastic event

Fantastic fun will be had at Waterlooville’s Summer Fete which is making a return for 2023 this weekend – and everyone is invited to enjoy the fun.

By Kelly Brown
Published 22nd Feb 2023, 19:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

The event is set to take place on Saturday, June 18 in Jubilee Park off Milton Road between 10am and 5pm with stallholders, entertainers and arena acts at the free event which is expected to feature children’s activities, entertainment and live music as well as a fun fair, dog show and fancy dress competitions.

Anyone wishing to have a stall or a space in the event arena or live stage is asked to email [email protected].

Waterlooville Summer Fete, 2022. The event is set to return on 2023Waterlooville Summer Fete, 2022. The event is set to return on 2023
Related topics:WaterloovillePortsmouth