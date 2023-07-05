Wave Charity Festival will take place on August 5 between 10am and 8pm at Tournerbury Golf Centre, and the money that is made will go towards supporting young people on Hayling Island. Wave has a building on the island where the team provide a safe place where youngsters can get a hot meal and spend some time in an environment where they can play games. The centre also offers regular events where teenagers can get involved with activities and the charity festival is in its third year.

The event will welcome fairground rides, Hungry Hippos, a Surf simulator, Jeopardy, an assault course and sumo wrestling as well as an under 5’s area which will have two bouncy castles, a track for space hoppers, lots of sit on rides, three sand pits and Boogie mites will be doing some activities.

There will also be peddle go karts, netball nets, golf Frisbee, Rex the dino, story teller, face painting and dance fusion, all of which can be used for free. Food will also be up for grabs and families will be able to indulge in burgers, salads, cakes, candy floss and much more, and for those over 18, there will be alcoholic drinks on offer.

Local musicians will be performing at the event and artists will include Vision, Jonny Moody, The Henrys and Timeless. Children aged four and under will go free, children aged 10 to 15 will cost £4 and anyone aged 16 and over will cost £10.50