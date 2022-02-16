World Book Day will see children celebrate their love for literature again this year as they dress up as some of their favourite book characters.

Whether your child loves one of Roald Dahl's novels or the wizarding world of Harry Potter, World Book Day is the perfect opportunity to raid their fancy dress wardrobe to celebrate the wonder of reading.

World Book Day is back again this year as children across the UK celebrate their love for literature. Pictured: Organisers of the 2020 World Book Day event at Northern Parade School, Librarian Gemma Whiley, and English Lead teacher, Kelly Horsley.

But when is World Book Day 2022 and what is the theme this year?

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is World Book Day 2022?

This year, World Book Day will take place on Thursday, March 3.

The literacy event is always held on the first Thursday of March in the UK, whereas other countries around the world celebrate the event on different days such as April 23 which is William Shakespeare's birthday.

What is the theme this year?

The event will be turning 25 this year with the theme being 'you are a reader'.

This theme will focus on children from disadvantaged backgrounds and the event hopes to promote reading for pleasure on World Book Day, and all year round.

How to use your book tokens

In the UK, children under the age of 18 are given tokens for £1 books to mark World Book Day.

The tokens will either be sent to your child's school, to your house, or through email.

You will need to contact your child's school to find out how to receive the token.

The £1 tokens are supplied by National Book Tokens Ltd and they can be exchanged for a range of limited edition books written specifically for the event, or used towards the cost of a full-price book.

There are 14 new books on offer this year for £1 which are also available in braille and audio via the RNIB.

The range includes My Very Very Very Very Very Very Very Silly Book by Matt Lucas, Dinosaur Road and Friends! By Peter Curtis and Jeanne Willis, and Boy, Missing by Sophie McKenzie.

Alternatively, you can use the token to get £1 off any audiobook over the price of £2.99 at a participating bookshop.

To see a full list of the books on offer, please see here.

How to get involved on World Book Day

As well as fancy dress and book tokens, there are many events taking place to honour World Book Day this year.

A number of online events will run via the World Book Day official Youtube channel and live on CBBC to promote World Book Day,

These events include:

- A livestream with Matilda and Friends on February 28 (Youtube)

- Reality Check on March 2 (Youtube)

- Using Your Imagination on March 3 (Youtube)

- BBC Teach Live Lesson on March 3 (CBBC).

Schools will also be holding their own World Book Day events such as literacy lessons and activities.

For more information, please visit the World Book Day website.

