Whiteley Town Council Firework Display to go ahead despite poor weather
Whiteley Town Council Firework display is expected to go ahead this evening following rainy weather.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 13:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 13:24 GMT
Whiteley Town Council posted to its Facebook yesterday that the event is still planned to go ahead.
The fireworks are being put on in partnership with The Rotary Club of Whiteley and they will take place on October 29 at Meadowside Recreation Ground.
Fairground rides and food vendors are expected to be at the event this evening.
The gates will open at 4:15pm and the firework display will begin at 7:15pm.