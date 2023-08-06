News you can trust since 1877
Wickham Festival 2023: Storm Antoni did not stop the fun at Wickham - here are 17 pictures of day three

The rain did not put a stop to the fun that has been happening at Wickham Festival – here are photos from day three.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST

Wickham Festival is a four day music event that has welcomed hundreds of people over the weekend and there is more musical fun on offer today(August 6).

The festival was named the UK’s best festival of it’s size in 2015 by the Live UK Music Business Awards and it has been a hit with people from across the country.

Here are 17 pictures from day three of Wickham Festival:

Car park. Wickham Festival on Saturday during Storm Antoni Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Car park. Wickham Festival on Saturday during Storm Antoni

Car park. Wickham Festival on Saturday during Storm Antoni Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Pictured: Jonathan Tapscott and Joyce Badmus at Wickham Festival on Saturday during Storm Antoni Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050823-39)

Wickham Festival on Saturday during Storm Antoni

Pictured: Jonathan Tapscott and Joyce Badmus at Wickham Festival on Saturday during Storm Antoni Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050823-39) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Pictured: From left, Sarah Viney, Chrissy Sturt and Kirsty Gladas, all from Clinical Research Network Wessex. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050823-38)

Wickham Festival on Saturday during Storm Antoni

Pictured: From left, Sarah Viney, Chrissy Sturt and Kirsty Gladas, all from Clinical Research Network Wessex. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050823-38) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Pictured: Rachel and Alex Shaw at Wickham Festival on Saturday, August 5. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050823-37)

Wickham Festival on Saturday during Storm Antoni

Pictured: Rachel and Alex Shaw at Wickham Festival on Saturday, August 5. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 050823-37) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

