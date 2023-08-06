Wickham Festival 2023: Storm Antoni did not stop the fun at Wickham - here are 17 pictures of day three
The rain did not put a stop to the fun that has been happening at Wickham Festival – here are photos from day three.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 6th Aug 2023, 12:14 BST
Wickham Festival is a four day music event that has welcomed hundreds of people over the weekend and there is more musical fun on offer today(August 6).
The festival was named the UK’s best festival of it’s size in 2015 by the Live UK Music Business Awards and it has been a hit with people from across the country.
Here are 17 pictures from day three of Wickham Festival:
