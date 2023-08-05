Wickham Music Festival Day 2: Artists including The Saw Doctors, Steve Wickham and Ray Coen and Mary Black all performed at Wickham
Ticket holders of Wickham Festival were not disappointed at the artists performing on day two – here are pictures from the fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST
Wickham Festival is a four day music event that has welcomed hundreds of people over the first two days and there is more musical fun on offer today and tomorrow (August 5 and 6).
Artists including The Proclaimers and Fisherman’s Friends will be playing at the event today and Sunday will welcome the likes of Midge Ure, Afro Celt Sound System, The Zombies and more.
Here are 17 pictures from day two of the event:
