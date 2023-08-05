News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Wickham Music Festival Day 2: Artists including The Saw Doctors, Steve Wickham and Ray Coen and Mary Black all performed at Wickham

Ticket holders of Wickham Festival were not disappointed at the artists performing on day two – here are pictures from the fun.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

Wickham Festival is a four day music event that has welcomed hundreds of people over the first two days and there is more musical fun on offer today and tomorrow (August 5 and 6).

Artists including The Proclaimers and Fisherman’s Friends will be playing at the event today and Sunday will welcome the likes of Midge Ure, Afro Celt Sound System, The Zombies and more.

Here are 17 pictures from day two of the event:

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 2 of the festival took place on Friday, August 4. Pictured is: Saw Doctors. Picture: Paul Windsor

1. Wickham Festival 2023 - Day 2

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 2 of the festival took place on Friday, August 4. Pictured is: Saw Doctors. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 2 of the festival took place on Friday, August 4. Pictured is: Saw Doctors. Picture: Paul Windsor

2. Wickham Festival 2023 - Day 2

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 2 of the festival took place on Friday, August 4. Pictured is: Saw Doctors. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 2 of the festival took place on Friday, August 4. Pictured is: Mary Coughlan. Picture: Paul Windsor

3. Wickham Festival 2023 - Day 2 of the festival

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 2 of the festival took place on Friday, August 4. Pictured is: Mary Coughlan. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 2 of the festival took place on Friday, August 4. Pictured is: Mary Coughlan. Picture: Paul Windsor

4. Wickham Festival 2023 - Day 2 of the festival

Wickham Festival 2023 in Blind Lane, Wickham. Day 2 of the festival took place on Friday, August 4. Pictured is: Mary Coughlan. Picture: Paul Windsor Photo: Paul Windsor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Artists