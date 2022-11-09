It brought plenty of joy to people of all ages last year, and Hampshire’s most popular festive market will be bringing bundles of Christmas joy against this year. The stalls attract over 400,000 people every year and is famous for its location inside the grounds of Winchester Cathedral. Shoppers will be wanting to plan their journeys in advance, so here is all you need to know about the market:

When will the market take place?

Winchester Christmas Market will be starting soon.

The Christmas market opens on November 18 and will last until December 22. It is renowned for its bustling atmosphere, stunning location and handpicked high-quality exhibitors, which attracts visitors from across the UK each year.

Where is it held?

Just like in 2021, the market will be located in the Inner Close of Winchester Cathedral. If you’re traveling from the High Street, it is the area behind the religious building. A few stalls will be outside the historic monument, but visitors can get to the heart of it by following Curle’s Passage.

What are the opening times?

Opening times last between 10am to 6pm on Sunday to Thursday. Visitors have extra time to browse the market on Friday and Saturday, with the opening times being from 10am to 8pm. The market is free to enter.

What can visitors expect to see at the market?

A lantern parade, a highly regarded yearly tradition, will form part of the opening ceremony on November 18. There will also be a Star of Wonder artistic light show inside the cathedral. Christmas lights will be turend on at 6pm on November 17.

Visitors can also book a guided Christmas walk with mulled wine. Tickets cost £15 per person. Wooden chalets, inspired by traditional German Christmas Markets, will be on full display with festive lights. Many of the stallholders were chosen based on sustainability goals.

This includes fairtrade, stalls with local produce and low/zero waste. Visitors will get to explore stalls which are selling seasonal gifts. These stalls often sell arts and crafts, homeware, clothing, Christmas decorations, food and drink and jewellery – among other products.

There will be approximately 118 chalets within the ancient Cathedral walls, with customers also being able to enjoy the food court and a community stage – hosting a variety of free performances. People can also go skating at the ice rink.

As in previous years, exhibitors, known for their quality and individuality, have been selected to trade at Winchester Cathedral’s Christmas Market.

The Cathedral will host a chalet that is dedicated to different charities, allowing organisations to promote worthy causes.

Last year, over 20 different charities made use of the Chalet, from Winchester Hospice to Guide Dogs for the blind.

Oly Hillier-Rundle, owner of Wolf Academy, who exhibited at the 2021 Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market, said: ‘We had the most incredible time trading at Winchester Cathedral's Christmas Market.

‘The twinkling lights, Christmas carols and beautiful Cathedral - what a way to enjoy the lead up to Christmas!

‘We met so many lovely customers who were really pleased to be shopping small and supporting independent businesses, and we really enjoyed shopping from the other chalets ourselves when we got the chance.

‘There was a real sense of community amongst all of the traders and staff, which created such an upbeat and friendly atmosphere - it was a joy to be a part of.’

How to get there?

People driving from Portsmouth can use the M27, before switching onto the M3 when you get to Eastleigh. Motorists can then travel to Hockley Link – A3090 – before taking the exit onto St Cross Road, which leads to Winchester. Drivers are advised to use the park and ride services when they arrive in Winchester.

Commuters can get a train from Cosham railway station straight to Winchester. An alternative route is getting a train to Southampton Central and changing.

Parking

The organisers have advised shoppers to avoid driving to the markets due to the crowds, as well as the noise and air pollution. Motorists are advised to travel to the park and ride locations and then take a bus.