Celebrities get behind the wheel in BBC Two's Eight Go Rallying: The Road To Saigon

Eight Go Rallying: The Road To Saigon BBC Two, Sunday, 9pm

In a new and exhilarating four-part series on BBC Two, four celebrity duos put their driving skills and relationships to the test as they join part of the Endurance Rally Association’s Road To Saigon in a fleet of classic cars.

Each of the celebrity duos sport a range of skills and start their adventure in bespoke rally-prepped cars: broadcasting legend Noel Edmonds and his wife Liz drive a classic MGB GT; husband and wife Martin Kemp (Spandau Ballet) and Shirlie Kemp (Wham!) drive a 1972 Mini; restaurateur and food broadcaster Andi Oliver and her TV presenter daughter Miquita Oliver have the oldest car – a 1959 Morris Minor; and close friends musician Tinchy Stryder and Jordan Stephens (Rizzle Kicks) have been given a sky-blue Hillman Imp.

From Chiang Mai in Northern Thailand through Cambodia and Vietnam, their challenge is to drive over 3,000 km through some of the least explored areas of the region and take on some of most challenging roads in the world. Over 12 days, the BBC series captures all the laughs, beautiful landscapes and inevitable drama of their journey, to discover if the celebrity ralliers have got what it takes to make it all the way to the finish line.

In the first episode, the celebrity pairs are plunged straight into the busy rush hour of Northern Thailand’s biggest city Chiang Mai, with only an obscure Tulip Map to guide them onto the open roads and up over the phenomenally steep Chae Son Hills.

