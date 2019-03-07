Racing from Cheltenham, Ed Stafford on the streets and Baptiste in our pick of the best shows on TV this week

Here's our pick what to watch from Saturday March 9.

Cheltenham, ITV, Tues-Fri, 1pm

Ed Chamberlin and Francesca Cumani host exclusive free-to-air coverage of the the first major National Hunt festival of the year live from the home of jump racing, Cheltenham. Horses and their jockeys will battle it out for prize money of more than £4.5 million.

Baptiste, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

Julien Baptiste confronts Martha about a life-chaging secret she has kept hidden from him. Meanwhile Genevieve coerces Edward to meet with Constantin (Alec Secareanu) - but things don’t go according to plan when Edward takes matters into his own hands.

Madam Secretary, Sky Witness, Wednesday,9pm

Behind bars but not broken – Elizabeth McCord returns from the mid-season break to finish what she started. Having fallen foul of government politicking after opposing a state’s new policy of separating undocumented immigrants from their children, Elizabeth has been arrested and remains in jail.

60 Days On The Street, Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

Today, more people are sleeping rough than at any time since World War 2. Now, former soldier Ed Stafford spends 60 winter days and nights on the street with no money and no shelter, filming himself, to get a first-hand view of Britain’s growing homelessness crisis.

FILM: Taken, Channel 4, Saturday, 9pm

Liam Neeson stars as former CIA operative Bryan Mills, who’s desperate to track down his kidnapped daughter (Maggie Grace). Mills’ life hasn’t panned out well; his dedication to the CIA wrecked his marriage and made him neglect his daughter Kim.