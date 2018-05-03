TV Choice AND TRAILER: Five of the best shows this week

It's all going on out there in TV land - try one of these - from Saturday May 5.

Peter Kay’s Car Share Unscripted, BBC One, Monday, 10pm

Car Share returns to BBC One with a special improvised episode. Car Share Unscripted will feature Peter Kay and Sian Gibson ad-libbing as John and Kayleigh.The entire show follows them home on their daily commute and features what was filmed whilst driving around with no script.

The Durrells, ITV, Sunday, 8pm

Wanting to avoid his depressingly empty house, Spiros spends most of his time at the Durrells’ home. Louisa is not complaining, she just wants him to be happy and the two become closer. In the town, Larry meets Elena, a beautiful, exotic young woman. Last in series.

Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule, ITV, Saturday, 7.30pm

The comedy panel show sees Harry Hill preside over two teams of celebrities tasked with saving planet earth from alien invasion! On the panel this week are, Rizzle Kicks singer Jordan Stephens, broadcaster Janet Street-Porter, The Last Leg star Alex Brooker and actor Una Stubbs.

Legion, Fox,Tuesday, 9pm

Sci-fi drama loosley based on the X-Men comics. Haller and those at Division 3 realize that the Monk was in a room with victims of the Catalyst. Haller and Cary enter the minds of Ptonomy Wallace and Melanie Bird, finding them trapped in mazes based on their deepest desires.

Barry, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Thursday, 10.45pm

This week, a frustrated Barry misses a class to honour an obligation, while acting coach Gene presses him to take more risks. Meanwhile, the object of Barry’s affections, Sally, is thrown for a loop during an audition, and conveniently turns to him for comfort.