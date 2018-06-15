TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

It's a packed week on the schedules - here's our pick from Saturday June 16.

MOTD Live: Tunisia v England, BBC One, Monday, 6.15pm

Poldark continues on Sunday.

Gary Lineker presents live coverage as England begin their World Cup campaign against Tunisia, who are Africa’s highest-ranked team. England crashed out four years ago after losing their two opening games but will expect better under new boss Gareth Southgate.

Poldark, BBC One, Sunday, 9pm

The Poldarks determine to get their relationship back on track and the Enyses announce they’re with child. Hugh’s worsening health threatens his chance to stand in the election however, and the prospect of him remaining in Cornwall adds pressure to the Poldarks’ fragile marriage.

Ackley Bridge. Channel 4, Tuesday, 8pm

Still reeling from the revelation of Iqbal’s secret family, Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) confronts the other woman and decides she wants to take her life back. When Rashid (Tony Jayawardena) asks her out on a date, Kaneez realises she needs to put her happiness first for once.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, E4, Sunday, 9pm

The fifth series of the action-packed US sci-fi adventure drama following the missions of Phil Coulson and his squad of agents. While one agent’s life hangs in the balance, Fitz, Simmons and Yo-Yo attempt to neutralise a weapon that could play a vital role in Earth’s destruction.

The Late Late Show with James Corden, Sky One & NOW TV, Tue-Fri, 10pm

Superstar host James Corden brings his smash-hit show back to London for four new UK episodes. And guess who’ll be joining him: Cher, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Niall Horan and Foo Fighters will be among those gracing Central Hall

Westminster.