Victorious Festival will return to Southsea Common this weekend, bringing three days of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford & Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Other artists that have been announced for this year’s Victorious Festival include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Annie Mac, Blossoms, Ellie Goulding and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year, a number of festivalgoers from Portsmouth and beyond choose to camp for Victorious to gain the true festival experience. Here’s everything you need to know about camping for the 2023 event.

Victorious Festival 2023 - where is the campsite?

Most Popular

From humble beginnings 11 years ago as a free festival in the dockyard, Victorious is now a major part of the UK circuit. Here fans watch Sam Fender last year

The campsite for Victorious Festival 2023 is located on Farlington Fields, just off of the motorway in Farlington, Portsmouth.

Campsite address: Farlington Playing Fields, Eastern Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire. PO6 1UW.

Victorious Festival 2023 Campsite opening hours

The campsite opening hours for Victorious 2023 is as follows:

Thursday - 1pm to 1am

Friday - 8am to 1am

Saturday - 8am to 1am

Sunday -8am to 1am

Monday - campsite closes at 12pm

Victorious Festival 2023 camping zones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are three types of zones for tents at the Farlington Fields campsite. These include:

General camping - Over 18s only

Family camping zone - For families bringing children

Accessible zone - For those with accessibility needs

There is also a zone for campervans and everyone staying in this zone will need a campervan ticket. You will also need to ensure you purchase a campervan pitch ticket for the vehicle you intend to stay in. The pitch size: 7×8 meters and any additional awnings and tents must fit within your 7x8m pitch.

Victorious Festival 2023 - is car parking included with camping tickets?

Weekend camping tickets do not include car parking. This will need to be purchased separately from the Victorious Festival website.

Victorious Festival 2023 campsite facilities

There are a number of facilities at the Farlington Fields campsite. These include:

Toilets

Showers

Food and coffee stalls

24 hour security

Medical and welfare presence

General lighting

Cooking/bbq areas

Rubbish disposal area

Camp & Ride service to the festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a Sainsbury’s supermarket and Shell Petrol Station next to the campsite with a cashpoint available. There are no cashpoints at the actual campsite.

Victorious Festival 2023 - campsite prohibited items

Drugs, illegal substances such as NOS/nitrous oxide

Weapons or anything that can be interpreted as a weapon

Chinese lanterns, fireworks, torches or flares

Camping gas canisters above 5kg

Generators of any kind

Portable/chemical toilets

Beanbags

Any glass/glass bottles

Lasers or airhorns

Sound systems

Pets (with the exception of Guide/Assistance Dogs)

BBQs and camping stoves are allowed at the campsite. However, they must only be used in the designated cooking areas using small purpose built off-the-ground BBQs and camping stoves. No campfires, flares, fireworks, Chinese lanterns, naked flames etc. are allowed. Disposable aluminium BBQs and camping gas canisters above 5kg are not allowed.

Victorious Festival 2023 campsite alcohol allowances

Those over the age of 18 will be able to bring in a reasonable amount of alcohol per adult into the campsite. The Challenge 25 policy will be in operation.

The alcohol allowance includes one crate (24 cans) of beer/cider/pre-mixed drink cans or the equivalent of two x 70cl bottles of wine or one wine box pr the equivalent of 1 x 70cl bottle of spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcohol must be decanted into non-glass containers before your arrival to the campsite. There are no exceptions regarding quantities or glass containers. Alcohol will not be allowed on the Camp & Ride shuttle bus or the festival site.

Victorious Festival 2023 - how to get to the event from the campsite

There will be a free shuttle service running between the campsite and Victorious Festival. There will be no shuttle bus service to the festival site on Thursday and Monday.

Festivalgoers will be able to use the free shuttle service by simply displaying their wristband as they board the vehicle and it’ll be available to use as many times as required.

The shuttle bus will run continuously between the campsite and to the festival site. The journey takes approx. 30-40 mins one way. The shuttle bus picks up from the Campsite Bus Stop, and drops off at the Camp and Ride Bus stop nearest to Entrance D of the festival site.

Victorious Festival 2023 - Shuttle bus operating times

Friday - 9am to 12am

Saturday - 9am to 12am

Sunday - 9am to 12am