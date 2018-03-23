WHAT’S ON: Friday, March 23 to Thursday, March 29

Have your say

TODAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Meet the Archivists Coffee Morning. Discover the rich history of the Kings Theatre. £3. 023 9282 8282.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Hollywood Concerto. Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. £17-£32. 0844 453 9028/BSOlive.com.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. 50/50 Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720711/AbstractDPA.com.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 1pm-4pm. Social Dancing. All types of dancing. Music by DJ Paul Mico. £4.50.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. Brenda & W Sounds. (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Open to staff, patients and visitors. 07846 472 423.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 12.30-2.30pm. Table top sale. Crafts, bric-a-brac, books and much more. (023) 9286 4306/eastneycommunitycentre.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Pop art in a Changing Britain. Showing how artists in Britain in the 1950s and 1960s responded to rapid social change. Free. 01243 774557/pallant.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. The works of local artist Richard Bradley are supplemented with stories of the places/buildings and historic photographs. 01329 822063.

PETERSFIELD: Petersfield Museum, St Peter’s Rd. 10am-4pm. In Pursuit of Spring. An exhibition of works by Portsmouth based artist Ben Mackay inspired by the words of local poet Edward Thomas. petersfieldmuseum.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Artist Showcase Miesje Chafer. Works from local textile designer and screen printer. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The 15:17 To Paris. (15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Power of Three (blues/rock band).(023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 6pm. The Little Mix Experience. Four hugely talented girls pay tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands. £16.50. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. The Madness of George III. Performed by the Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society. £10. (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Wk. 7.30pm. Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em. Joe Pasaquale stars as the loveable accident-prone Frank Spencer. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre,Stubbington Ln. 8pm. Love on the Beach. Comedy by Raymond Hopkins presented by the Lee Players. £10. 01329 662128.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk.Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church, St Colman’s Ave. 7.30pm. Easter Music. Presented by the Portsmouth Chorus and friends. £7.50, under-16s free. portsmouthchorus.org.

HAYLING ISLAND: St Mary’s Church, Church Rd. 7.30pm. Cantemus Choir Concert. Favourites from 500 years of church music. £8. cantemushavant@gmail.com.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Social Dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. Music by Larry Green. £6. All standards welcome. No bar but you can bring your own drinks. 07980 058310/ballroomrazzmatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Eastney Beam Engine House, Henderson Rd. 1-5pm. Open Day. Come and see this impressive Victorian building containing a pair of classic Boulton Watt beam engines and pumps restored to their original 1887 condition. Free. (023) 9283 4779.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 12-4.30pm. Wessex Orchid Society Spring Show. A variety of plants to see and buy, plus advice and potting demonstrations. Bring along your sick plants for help. £2, children free. 01329 285160. wessexorchidsociety.org.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3 (first session free). No need to book.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Wk. 7.30pm. Race Night. Raising funds for the Elizabeth Foundation. (023) 9232 2163.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 10am-12pm. Spring Market. Raising money for the Purbrook & Widley Rowans Support Group. Stalls, cakes, raffle, nearly new, books, tombola, tea and coffee.

EXHIBITIONS

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See Friday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Artist Showcase Miesje Chafer. See Friday.

FILMS

DENMEAD: Community Centre, School Ln. 7pm. The Limehouse Golem (15). Starring Bill Nighy. £5. (023) 9225 6132.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Shape of Water.(15). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Monster (rock covers band). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Old Herbaceous. A one-man play telling the humorous love story of head gardener Herbert Pinnegar and his passion for plants. £12.50/£11.50 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, West Town. 7.30pm. The Madness of George III. See Friday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Chicago Blues Brothers. Performing songs from Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, and many more. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lne. 8pm. Love on the Beach. See Friday.

WALKS & TALKS

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall, Havant Rd. 10.30am. South East Hants Tinnitus Support Group welcomes Maggie Short who introduces lip reading assistance for the hearing impaired. £3. 01243 788135.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the Eastern side. Sea defence works necessitates this diversion. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

HAVANT: Making Space, Bishopstoke Rd. 10am-1pm. Lego Animation. A chance for Lego fans to create a short animated Lego film. £25, children £20. (023) 9247 2491/admin@makingspace.org.

sunDAY

CONCERTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Brecon Ave. 6pm. MGC Choir. Performance of music for the Easter Season. Retiring collection.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 6pm. James Bond Concert Spectacular. All your favourite Bond tunes presented by Q The Music Show. £22. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Eastney Beam Engine House, Henderson Rd. 1-5pm. Open Day. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Banqueting Room, 2nd floor. 7.30pm. Race Night & Disco. Raising funds for the Elizabeth Foundation for deaf children. £25. fundraising@elizabeth-foundation.org.

SWANWICK: Bursledon Brickworks Museum, Swanwick Ln. 11am-4pm. Craft Fair and Fun Dog Show. Over fifty stalls, vintage buses and children’s activities. £3, £1 children. bursledonbrickworks.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Pop Art in a Changing Britain. See Friday.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. AlleyCats (Open mic night). (023) 9282 1658/ Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. Call (023) 9284 1762.

monDAY

CLASSES

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for Beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogaand massage.co.uk.DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance.Pre-school programme children aged eighteen months to four years. 07767 702444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596/ dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queens St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin Dance Classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30pm-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 077220 40483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colmans Church Hall, PO6 2JJ. 7.15pm-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30pm-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: New Parade, West St. 1.30-3.30pm. JCPF Healing Clinic. Donations only. (023) 9252 5961.

PORTSDOWN: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 92420070.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

EXHIBITIONS

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See Friday.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place group walk. A moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier to pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

tuesDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee Morning for the over 60’s. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. Suggested donation £3.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 075543 931937/dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. £7.50. 07833 384377/e mail Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Cr. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Seeking new choir members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Fareham Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try a capella singing. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/e mail president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Staunton Park Genealogy Group, St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Group meeting. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 7.30pm. Lee Residents AGM, including election of the Lee Residents Committee. £3, free for members. (023) 9255 3033.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Oxmarket Gallery, East St. 10am-4.30pm. In Homage to Alfred Wallis. An exhibition and sale of authentic works in the style of Alfred Wallis. 07796 226200.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See Friday.

PETERSFIELD: Petersfield Museum, St Peter’s Rd. 10am-4pm. In Pursuit of Spring. See Friday.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park to park walk. A gentle stroll to Milton Park Cafe. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on the Promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Slow to moderate pace, one hour approximately. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore walk. Healthy walk with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WATERLOOVILLE: Library, The Precinct. 7.30pm. Award Winning Authors discussion. Helen Mathews, Melanie Whipman and Abi Oliver discuss issues around the writing process. £5. (023) 252608.

wednesDAY

CONCERTS

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church, Havant Rd. 7.30pm. Charity Performance. Faure’s Requiem & Contique de Jean Racine. Donations in aid of Solent Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginners Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, London Rd. 1-4pm. Social dancing. DJ Paul Mico provides the sounds for all types of dancing. £4.50.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom & Latin Social Practice Night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk

DENMEAD: Memorial Hall, Hambledon Rd. 7.30pm. Beetle Drive. Tea and biscuits and raffle. £2.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Oxmarket Gallery, East St. 10am-4.30pm. In Homage to Alfred Wallis. See Tuesday.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West St. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See Friday.

PETERSFIELD: Petersfield Museum, St Peter’s Rd. 10am-4pm. In Pursuit of Spring. See Friday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Artist Showcase Miesje Chafer. See Friday.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm and 7.30pm. The Mountain Between Us (12). Starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba. £8, £7 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Side function room. Acoustic, singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

WALKS & TALKS

CHICHESTER: County Hall, West St. 7.30pm. Art in the Age of Steam. RTCS presents a talk by Michael Foster. All welcome. 01243 372234/rcts.org.uk/branches/chichester.

HAVANT: United Reformed Church, North St. 7.30pm. Havant and District Horticultural Society welcomes a talk by Julie Newman, St Albans Cof E School on developing a school garden project. £2. (023) 9248 5140.

HAVANT: Warblington School (Drama Studio), Southleigh Rd. 7.30pm. Wildlife of Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust welcomes a talk by Gordon Small. £3. (023) 9225 8457/apowling01@btinternet.com.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet in front of the Odeon Cinema. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all but does include an area of uneven ground, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for the under fives. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

thursDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Commercial dance and performing arts tuition for children aged five to eleven years. 07708 720711/www.AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing. Combined Class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Home-made two course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments

PORTSMOUTH: St Lukes Church Hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Come along and join this small friendly ladies choir. New Members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8.30pm. Quiz Night.Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea for more information.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Oxmarket Gallery, East St. 10am-4.30pm. In Homage to Alfred Wallis. See Tuesday.

FAREHAM: Westbury Manor Museum, West Street, PO16 0JJ. 10am-5pm. Spirit of Place - Memories of Fareham. See Friday.

PETERSFIELD: Petersfield Museum, St Peter’s Rd. 10am-4pm. In Pursuit of Spring. See Friday.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Journey’s End. (12A). 074 3502 9408/no6cinema.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Grandma’s Attic. Presented by Zoo Co, take part in the wonderful world of quirky cabaret, clowning and candid conversations. £15, £14 concessions.

PORTSMOUTH: The Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12noon. Company of Elders Over 60s Drama Group (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet Scott Road car park, off Military Road by News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest. (023) 9268 8390.

