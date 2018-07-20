The most comprehensive guide to what’s on where and when across the Portsmouth area in the week ahead.

TODAY (Friday)

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Regular pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 11.30am-12.30pm. Fifty Fifty Creative Dance. Creative dance for people aged 50+. 07708 720711 /AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 3.30-5.30pm. Bouncy castle, face-painting, cakes and snacks and much more. Raising money for Oxfam. £3. 07401 544 540. Charity school’s out party.

WATERLOOVILLE: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Club Night. Visitors welcome and membership available.hdarc.co.uk

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days - Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. An exhibition of black and white photographs of Sussex life during the 1960s and ’70s. 01243 774557/pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. Work by Will Cruickshank comprising large sculptural works in wood, plaster and thread alongside a series of woven hangings. (023) 9277 8080/aspex.org.uk.

WINCHESTER: Winchester City Museum, The Square. 9pm-10.30pm. Winchester Ghost Tour. This immersive tour is informative and entertaining involving plenty of interaction with actors and group participation. darkencounters.co.uk.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington country market.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Importance of Being Earnest. Bench Theatre perform Oscar Wilde’s most famous comedy. £9.50, £7.50 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

PETERSFIELD: Festival Hall, Heath Rd. 7.30pm. And Then There Were None. Agatha Christie play performed by Fareham Musical Society. 01730 261 199.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. My Fair Lady. Starring David Burton and Richard Stride. £16, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9272 9496/groundlings.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Players’ Studio Theatre, The Barn, Milton Park. 7.30pm. ‘Allo ‘Allo. Comedy performance by the Portsmouth Players. 03336 663 366.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Loserville. Musical performed by the Kings Youth Theatre. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre. 10.30am. Seafront walk along the promenade. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 839.

SATURDAY

DANCING

SOUTHSEA: Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 6.30pm-late. Bailando on the Pier. Salsa, bachata, kizomba, merengue - live music with Coco Xpress. £15 in advance, £20 on the door. 07800 667 567/book.events/bailanda.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 7.30pm-11pm. 78 Club 50/50 Dance. Dancing to Larry Green. £7 members, £8 non-members. All welcome.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Social Dance. 50/50 ballroom, latin American and sequence dancing. £4.50. Bar and Raffle. 07980 058 310/ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Dowland Living Museum, Town Ln. 10.30am-5pm. working animals show. Go and see shire and Percheron heavy horses, oxen, police, fire and assistance dogs and donkeys. Normal admission prices. 01243 811014/wealddown.co.uk.

COSHAM: Fort Widley, Portsdown Hill Rd. 8pm-2am. Paranormal investigation of Fort Widley. Explore the fascinating tunnels and take part in this investigation . darkencounters.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Cres. 11am-2pm. Table top sale. Tables to hire £5, book in advance. Refreshments/bacon rolls, home-made soup. 50p. (023) 9238 9278.

EMSWORTH: International Hall, Emsworth Square. 10am-12.30pm. Christian Aid summer sale. Cakes, books, bric-a-brac, clothing and toys. 01243 371948.

GOSPORT: Starting at Bridgemary School, Wych Ln. 11am-4.30pm. Bridgemary carnival. A family fun day with stalls, events and refreshments. bridgemarycarnival.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 7pm. Fish & Clips Movie Quiz. Questions based on movies with underwater themes, includes fish and chip supper. Advance booking recommended. £7.50. divingmuseum.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 9-10am. Walking football. £3. (first session free). No need to book.

PORTSMOUTH: St Alban’s Church, Copnor Rd. 1-3pm. 22nd Portsmouth (St Alban’s) Scout group jumble sale. Refreshments available plus teddy tombola and raffle. 20p.

WATERLOOVILLE: Bandstand, London Rd. 11am. Now That’s Jive.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days - Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop,B Level, QA Hospital. 11am-3.30pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

FILMS

GOSPORT: St Vincent Sixth Form College, Mill Ln. 10.30am. Bedknobs and Broomsticks. (PG). £3. stvincent.ac.uk/the-ritz-cinema. (023) 9258 8311.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: The George & Dragon, Kingston Rd. 9pm. Kenny Mayes sings 50s and 60s. Free. All welcome.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand. Collapsed Lung, with Omar Baba and Motif.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 6.30pm-12.30am. Bailando on the Pier. Come along for an evening of live music by Coco Xpress, dancing with guest bachata teachers and DJ Junior plays salsa, bachata, and much more. 18+ only. £15. (023) 9229 4094.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane. 9am-12pm. Stubbington country market.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Importance of Being Earnest. See today.

PETERSFIELD: Festival Hall, Heath Rd. 2.30 and 7.30pm. And Then There Were None. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Players’ Studio Theatre, The Barn, Milton Park. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. ‘Allo ‘Allo. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2pm. Seussical Jr, The Musical. Performed by the Kings Youth Theatre. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Loserville. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Walk over the road bridge and take the pathway alongside the moat on the eastern side. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western Dance. Dancing to live music. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. 01329 519765.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Weald & Dowland Living Museum, Town Ln. 10.30am-5pm. Working Animals Show. See Saturday.

EASTNEY: Miniature Railway Track, Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Public passenger rides. Steam and/or electric locomotives. (weather permitting). 50p for two circuits of the track. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

COSHAM: QuAD Centre, QA Hospital, Southwick Hill Rd. 12-4pm. A family-friendly event including a bouncy castle, Disney characters, pony rides, and much more. Raising funds for Children’s Bubbles Fund. Free. (023) 9228 6000 ext 5941.

SWANWICK: Bursledon Brickworks, Swanwick Ln. 11am-4pm. Trains at the Brickworks. A collection of the Gauge Railway Trust’s rolling stock. £7, concessions £6, children £4. 01489 576248/bursledonbrickworks.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Sussex Days - Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 11am-3.30pm. Art exhibition by Sarah Keen. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Bandstand, West Battery Gdns. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand. Bare Jams, with Dani Uziel and Just Say Yes.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm. My Fair Lady. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton foreshore group walk. A brisk walk over uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762

MONDAY

COMEDY

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. James Alderson presents - Angela Barnes. £9, £8 concessions. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance.Pre-school programme children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444/diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Annes Gr. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Intermediate Class. £5. 01329 315641/07710 491511/urbanlinedance.co.uk for more information.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. Admission £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596/ dancerevival.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 7.45pm.Street dance for adults. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 5pm. Breakin’ Breakdance sessions for kids. hello@funkformat.com/ funkformat.com/classes.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm; improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session or £6 for two sessions. 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Community Centre, Walsall Rd. 6-7pm. Yoga Class for beginners. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £5.50. 07766 753 638/portsmouthyogoandmassage.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80 with three concerts a year. @portsmouthchorus.org/portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir rehearsal. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532/portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking for new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574535.

PORTSMOUTH: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. £5. No booking required. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials are provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Entertainment Group. Seeking new members. An ability to read music not essential. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly walk. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Walk to the shore and back. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake walk. Slow short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 10am-12pm. O2 Guru Tech Workshop. Advice on top tips, the latest apps and taking perfect pictures. Free. Book in advance. (023) 9268 8999.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Crofton Community Centre, Room 5, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for those 60+. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAVANT: Havant Academy, Wakefords Way. 8.15-9.15pm. Absolute beginners ballroom and latin class. £6. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, 235-237 Commercial Rd. 6pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. 075543 931 937/ dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Priory School Sports Centre, Fawcett Rd. 5pm.Breakin (breakdancing) lessons for children. Eight-year-olds plus. hello@funkformat.com/funkformat.com/classes.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 8-11pm. Modern Jive Classes. Beginners welcome. No partner necessary. £7.50. 07833 384 377/ Love2jive@yahoo.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly-cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent. 7.30-10pm. The Havant Pitchpipers. Go along and join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, King’s Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsals. Try a capella. First four weeks free. £1 per week after. 01489 891832/president@solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsals. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group Group. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety club. Every Tuesday. £2. Includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community School, White Hart Ln. 7-8pm. Walking netball. £4. No need to book.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days - Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

EASTNEY: Meet at Bransbury Park, outside the Centre. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a gentle stroll to Milton Park café for refreshments . (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Coffee House on the Promenade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Slow to moderate pace, one hour approximately. (2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month only). (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw foreshore walk. Healthy walk to the shore with views to Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Take a brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line dancing. beginners’ class. Ray Hodson 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 /urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

SOUTHSEA: The Gaiety Bar, South Parade Pier. 1-4pm. Tea Dance. Hosted by Steve Kingsley. £6 dance and tea/coffee, £10 dance and cream team. All welcome.Book in advance. (023) 9229 4094.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall, Broadcut. 8.15-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea and coffee. 07505 191 596 /dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington village hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Freedom Centre (formerly Brockhurst Baptist Church, Netherton Rd. 10-11.30am. Chit chat and games over a cuppa for those 60+. MHA Live at Home Scheme. £2.50. 01329 234409.

PURBROOK: Christchurch hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus rehearsals. Looking for male voices. Call first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487/singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Sussex Days - Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45 and 7.30pm. Finding your Feet (12A). (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport and Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Dart Valley Stompers. £7, £10 non-members (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8pm. Bandaoke - sing along or play with the house band, or take your own band and have a jam. Book in advance. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

PORTCHESTER: Portchester library, West St. 9.30am-3pm. Fareham Country Market. Variety of home-cooked cakes, pies and more.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Take in the views of The Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PAULSGROVE: Meet at Paulsgrove Community Centre, Marsden Rd. 11am. An uphill walk through the green spaces of Paulsgrove and back to the centre for refreshments. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet in front of the Odeon Cinema. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all but does include an area of uneven ground, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Longer walk to Milton foreshore across uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock gardens. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

THURSDAY

CLASSES

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.15-10.15am. Beginners pilates. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10.30-11.30am. Pilates for those 50+. Fully qualified and registered instructor. 07716 730 230.

COFFEE

DRAYTON: Drayton United Church hall, Station Rd. 9.30-11.30am. Drayton Over 50s Friendship Club. Come along for tea/coffee and biscuit. (023) 9238 9529/(023) 9232 4795.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church, Osborn Road South. 11am-12.30pm. Coffee morning for those 60+. Organised by MHA Live at Home Scheme £2.50. 01329 234409.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park, Bransbury Rd. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts tuition. For children aged five to 11. 07708 720711/AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. £6. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line dancing. Combined class. 01329 315641 or 07710 491 511/urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm and 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596/dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon club for those 60+. Enjoy a light lunch, tea and cakes and entertainment/activities. £3. 01329 234409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch club. Home-made, two-course lunch, refreshments. raffle and bingo. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring for adults. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Luke’s Church hall, Greetham St. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers rehearsals. Come along and join this small friendly women’s choir. New members welcome. (023) 9261 2406/janetfrench60@gmail.com.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people, to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 8-10.30pm. Tim’s Quiz Night. (023) 9282 1658/Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. Sussex Days - Photographs by Dorothy Bohm. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends’ coffee shop, B Level, QA Hospital. 10am-4pm. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Push and Pull. See today.

FILMS

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church hall. 7pm. The Greatest Showman (PG). A musical celebrating the birth of show business. £6, includes tea or coffee.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. 1920s’ Gangsters and Molls murder mystery. Pick your way through the clues to discover the murderer in an evening of comedy and songs, including a two-course Chinese buffet. £35, includes meal and free cocktail. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road by The News Centre. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’. (023) 9268 8390.

If you are holding an event between Friday, July 27 and Thursday, August 2 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail details by clicking here by Tuesday, July 24.