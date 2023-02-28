With the third month of 2023 now upon us, streaming platform Netflix will be bringing out new original TV shows and exclusive movies in March for viewers to gorge upon. Netflix releases new content each week and sometimes it can be hard to find what you’re looking for on the streaming site.

Whether you’re looking for a new fashion series to binge watch or a thriller movie to keep you on your toes, Netflix will have you covered throughout the upcoming month. Here’s everything you need to know about all the new releases that are coming to Netflix in March

What’s coming to Netflix in February 2023?

You season four, part 2

The second instalment of the long-awaited fourth series of You will land on Netflix in March. Season four has been split into two sections and the first part made its way onto the streaming platform on February 9.

Part one saw main character Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) move overseas to London to pursue a career in teaching after murdering his partner Love at the end of series three. The serial killer then became involved in a real life murder mystery as the ‘eat the rich killer’ was on the loose, killing London’s elite.

Part two of the series will see Joe decide whether to join the killer on his murder spree, or turn him in to the police in order to save the lives of his new found friends.

Cheat

Cheat is a new Netflix game show where contestants will have to cheat their way through a series of challenges in order to win a hefty prize fund. The show will be hosted by former EastEnders star Danny Dyer and Mock The Week’s Ellie Taylor.

The Netflix synopsis for Cheat reads: “Danny Dyer and Ellie Taylor host this high-stakes quiz show where contestants can literally Cheat their way to a fortune! In a binge-worthy battle of brains, wit… and barefaced lying, four brave players have their knowledge put to the ultimate test as they bluff and blag across three rounds to avoid elimination and build a potential jackpot of over £50,000.

“But however you play it, there’s just one crucial rule… don’t get caught!”

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Luther: The Fallen Sun carries on from the hit BBC series starring Idris Elba. In the new movie, disgraced detective John Luther. Played by Elba, is still behind bars but a gruesome serial killer is terrorising London.

The former detective then breaks out of his prison cell to go on the hunt for the killer in order to reinstate his name and career.

Every new film and TV show coming to Netflix in March 2023

Idris Elba in Luther: The Fallen Sun

March 1

Cheat

March 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery

March 3

Love At First Kiss

Next in Fashion

March 5

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

March 8

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Faraway

March 9

You season four, part two

March 10

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Outlast

March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreisher: Razzle Dazzle

March 15

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

March 16

Shadow and Bone

Era Ora

March 17

Sky High: The Series

The Magician’s Elephant

Noise

Dance 100

March 21

We Lost Our Human

March 22

The Kingdom

Invisible City

Waco: American Apocalypse

March 23

The Night Agent

March 29

Wellmania

March 30

Unstable

March 31