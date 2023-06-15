The Flying Scotsman will be making a return trip to Plymouth as part of its centenary celebrations on Saturday (June 17). The iconic locomotive will depart from London Victoria and travel out of the capital to Portsmouth, where Armed Forces Day celebrations will be underway.

The Flying Scotsman will travel through Clapham Junction before stopping at Staines to collect more passengers. The train will also pass through Virginia Water and Chertsey before joining the LSWR mainline at Byfleet.

The train will make one last stop in Woking before heading towards Guildford and from there, straight down to Portsmouth. The Flying Scotsman will travel via Godalming to Haslemere, where the train will stop for water.

Next, passengers will experience the climb to Buriton Summit before descending through Rowlands Castle before heading towards the coastline at Havant. The train will leave the Fareham and Southampton line at Farlington Junction before making its way towards Portsmouth and Southsea.

The Railway Touring Company and the National Railway Museum said they “appreciate there is considerable interest in Flying Scotsman”, but stress anyone wishing to see Flying Scotsman on route should do so from “a safe and permitted place”. Trespassing along rail lines or into prohibited areas of railway stations is dangerous.

It is vital that spectators do not venture onto the railway when Flying Scotsman is on the mainline as a full timetable of regular services will also be running. For safety, keep away from the railway line.

To avoid overcrowding and incidents of trespass and to assist the British Transport Police and Network Rail, The Railway Touring Company and the National Railway Museum will not publish details of Flying Scotsman’s route or journey times – this includes positioning moves.

A Network Rail spokesperson said:“Seeing Flying Scotsman is an exciting event for many people and we want everyone to be able to enjoy the occasion, so we can’t stress enough how important it is to keep safe at the same time.

“It’s vital that you watch from a safe distance and don’t go on or near the tracks. Trespassing on the railway is incredibly dangerous and can have devastating consequences, as well as being illegal. You could face a fine of up to £1,000 and be left with a criminal record.

“Please remember to watch from a distance and behave responsibly so that everyone is able to safely enjoy the sight of the historic locomotive.”

Where can I see the Flying Scotsman on the London to Portsmouth route

The Flying Scotsman will leave London Victoria on Saturday morning (June 17). The locomotive will also be making a return journey later in the day so there will be a couple of opportunities to try and spot the train.

Here’s the route for the Flying Scotsman on June 17: