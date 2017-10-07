A Hampshire LEGO building company is looking for new staff

Have your say

Ever wanted to build a career out of your love of LEGO?

Bright Bricks, the UK’s only certified LEGO building company, is on the lookout for new builders to join its team.

Picture: Laura Soothill

It is holding its first recruitment open day on November 3 at its workshop in Bordon, in East Hampshire, where 10 lucky candidates will get their chance to show off their skills.

What’s involved?

The open day will consist of four different LEGO building exercises, each with specific elements to test your building skills.

Staff will also hold a meet-and-greet with each candidate to learn a bit more about them.

Sounds great! How do I take part?

Unfortunately due to expected high demand, only 10 candidates will be chosen to take part.

If you’re interested send a cover letter and your CV to jobs@brightbricks.com by midday on October 16.

Candidates will then be contacted by the following Monday to let them know if they have been successful or not.

But if you’re not free for the open day, don’t fret - there will be more recruitment days on the first Friday of each month.

A LEGO building company?

Bright Bricks is one of the world’s leading LEGO building firms, and its founder Duncan Titmarsh is the UK’s only LEGO Certified Professional.

The company has more than 500 clients nationally and internationally.

This summer it created 81 stunning LEGO animal creations which were displayed in Marwell Zoo.

For more information on the recruitment days go to the Bright Bricks website.