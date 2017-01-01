The News

Search
Hot Topics

‘We need help dealing with this problem’

Crime 2
Firefighters from Gosport Fire Station broke into a home to help an elderly man who had fallen over.

Firefighters break into Gosport home to help elderly man

News
WH Smith in West Street, Fareham, which will be the new home of the town's post office

Fury as Post Office confirms Fareham store to move into WHSmith

Fareham 17
(Left to right) Layla Wright and Grace Robinson, both eight, with Caroline Dinenage and enjoying a good read along with Amber Robinson (10) and Daisy Scott (nine)

Gosport primary school hopes new bus inspires reading for all

Gosport 1

READER’S OPINION: I’m a victim of ‘the QA zone’

Health 5

Police appeal for witnesses after Portsmouth assault

Crime 1

Alyssa-Mae, from Fratton, thought to be only girl with rare genetic condition

People 1

LISTED: Roadworks planned in the south this week

Travel
CTA
Cllr Donna Jones

Portsmouth council boss dismisses union claim she hired ‘personal policy advisor’ commanding bumper salary

Business 9

Way too many mojitos gave me a monstrous hangover

Cheryl Gibbs
Cheryl Gibbs
Pompey sent keeper David Forde forward yesterday in the dying seconds as they attempted to rescue a point against Wycombe Picture: Joe Pepler

Wycombe 1 Pompey 0: Jordan Cross’ match report

Pompey 18
Debutant Eoin Doyle was on the front foot for Pompey at Wycombe Picture: Joe Pepler

Gaffer for a day: Wycombe 1 Pompey 0

Pompey 4
Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth Picture: Joe Pepler

Ainsworth marks winning landmark in Pompey victory

Pompey 3

Watch: Wycombe 1-0 Pompey highlights

Pompey 1

Video: Cook’s reaction to Pompey defeat

Pompey 20
Pompey's new signing Eoin Doyle during the match against Wycombe today. Picture: Joe Pepler.

Wycombe 1 Pompey 0: Man of the Match Vote

Pompey 9

Now Pompey’s finest-ever team is reunited

Neil Allen
Neil Allen

From biscuits to loo rolls, five shortages we’ve endured

Heritage 2
Add a continental touch to a sunny border with cannas

BRIAN KIDD: Impress your friends with this canny tip for the border

Homes and Gardens
Waitrose St Hallett Shiraz 2015, Barossa

ALISTAIR GIBSON: A wine with musical notes from La La Land

Food and Drink
Not Going Out stars Lee Mack and Sally Bretton with staff from the dock. Credit: Portsmouth International Dock

PICTURES: Portsmouth Port features in Lee Mack’s Not Going Out

News 1
by Cuffe and Taylor

Busted return to take their fans on a night drive as they head to Portsmouth Guildhall

Gigs and Music
Magician and star of Britain's Got Talent, Jamie Raven, is bringing his live show to Ferneham Hall, Fareham, on Saturday

What’s On from Friday, February 3 to Thursday, February 9

News
Katherine Jenkins with the HMS Iron Duke crew

Opera star Katherine Jenkins visits Portsmouth’s Naval Base

Portsmouth
Sue Forber, peer support manager for Solent Mind

Hampshire employee with mental health issues speaks out in support of Time to Talk drive

Health 1
Luna Park by Heather and Ivan Morison - the dinosaur artwork that was placed on Southsea Common on 2010 and burned down due to an electrical fault. The artists will be contributing to the silent online auction for Aspex Gallery

Artists donate works to help others use Gunwharf Quays-based Aspex gallery’s new studio space

Theatre 1
Stuart Ainsworth, landlord of The Leopold Tavern

Success! Southsea pub reigns again as it’s crowned CAMRA pub of the year

News 2