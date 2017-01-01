The News

Conmen cheat elderly Southsea couple out of hundreds of pounds

Crime
Picture: Mike Searle

Man found dead at Farlington Marshes

Crime
Police turn up to the Venture Tower as protestors thought to be from the far-right make an appearance Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘Far-right’ gang disrupt event in Portsmouth gathering aid for refugees

Portsmouth 18
Andy Stevens

‘My life has been destroyed by my mother’ says sex abuse victim

Crime

Pensioner taken to hospital after funeral cortege crashes into Portsmouth pub

Travel 8

Homeless man set fire to Fareham Town FC commentary box after row

Crime 2

Resurfacing work to continue on motorway sections

Fareham 2

Portsmouth to debate offering free kennel places to dogs of city’s homeless

Politics 8
BAR Lord Bridges PIC 2 Left-right: chief executive of the Solent LEP Anne-Marie Mountifield, Lord Bridges, Leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Donna Jones Left-right: chief executive of the Solent LEP Anne-Marie Mountifield, Lord Bridges, Leader of Portsmouth City Council Cllr Donna Jones

Businesses speak up over the UK’s Brexit strategy during EU round-table meeting in Portsmouth

Politics 5

Celebrity Big Brother has become uncomfortable viewing

Cheryl Gibbs
Cheryl Gibbs
Gary Roberts, left, and Conor Chaplin lead Pompey's scoring charts this season with seven goals apiece Picture: Barry Zee

Cook: Pompey don’t need prolific marksman

Pompey 29
The Checkatrade Stadium

Crawley insist best efforts were made to save Pompey game

Pompey 13
Conor Chaplin and Michael Smith Picture: Barry Zee

Cook backs Chaplin and Smith Pompey pairing

Pompey 18

Lalkovic: This isn’t goodbye to Pompey

Pompey 20

Smith has key role to play for Pompey

Pompey 4
Michael Doyle and Christian Burgess Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey skipper: dressing-room bust-up united us

Pompey 7

Pompey fans can make or break Smith

Members of the Pompey in the Community Walking Football Club in action

You’ll never walk alone - football for the over-40s

Real Life
The Abbaye aux Hommes, built by William the Conqueror, in Caen. Picture: Emilie Ursule/ Normandy Regional Tourist Board

A foodie Segway tour through fascinating Caen

Business
Lucy Porter

‘Aw, it’s all  right love, it  all works out  in the end...’

Theatre
Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage.

Cinema: Uncaged at last - Vin Diesel brings action hero Xander back from dead

Cinema

REVIEW: What Ivy Wanted, The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant

Theatre
Gosport's Alex Thomson is watched by his wife Kate, son Oscar and daughter Georgia, as he celebrates with champagne after finishing second in the Vendee Globe race Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Gosport sailor Alex Thompson hailed for his incredible second in the Vendee Globe

People 1
Highly Commended Small Business, Carrington West. The News Business Excellence Awards 2016, hosted at The Guildhall, Portsmouth. Picture: Allan Hutching

Find out who has made the grade on the Business Excellence awards 2017 short list...

Business
BAR sustainability director Susie Tomson accepts the award with editor of Boating Business Katina Read and sales manager Lyndsay Hall

Going green lands BAR another top accolade

Business 2
Scene of the incident alongside the wall on the right

Signalman saves three children from certain death on Portsmouth rail line

Heritage