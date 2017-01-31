The News

UPDATE: Two women remanded in custody in connection with the murder of Nadine Burden

Crime
Picture Ian Hargreaves (161291-8) PPP-161116-170843006

More than 200 motorists caught using mobile phones in Hampshire

Crime 3
Guy Garvey of Elbow Picture: PA Wire

EXCLUSIVE: Stereophonics and Elbow top Portsmouth Victorious 2017 bill

Gigs and Music 15
The firefighters took part in their training at Tipner Lake. Credit: Cosham Fire Station/Twitter

PICTURES: Firefighters get muddy as part of rescue training

News 1

Jury retires in Rolf Harris sexual assault case

Crime

Chichester fighter against Islamic State ‘killed himself to avoid capture’

Defence 2

Police warning after ‘suspicious’ men spotted looking into gardens

Crime 1

Couple claim 6.30am public sex acts were ‘just a kiss and a cuddle’

Crime 8
Gosport man charged after pensioners are targeted in same road

Crime 3

ZELLA COMPTON: Trump rewinding time is just like a dystopian novel

Michael Smith departed Pompey on loan for Northampton yesterday Picture: Joe Pepler

Comment: A sad - but understandable - Pompey ending for Smith

Pompey 12
Adam Buxton Picture: Joe Pepler

Ex-Pompey defender swiftly finds new club

Pompey 5
Pompey Academy coach Mikey Harris Picture: Neil Marshall

Pompey Academy title dream turns into nightmare

Pompey 1
Eoin Doyle in action for Chesterfield on his last visit to Fratton Park. Picture: Barry Zee

Buoyant Catlin issues Pompey rallying cry

Pompey 50

Pompey recruit Championship right-back

Pompey 14

Comment: Credit Cook for luring Doyle to Pompey

Pompey 26
Eoin Doyle

Pompey boss ‘can rely’ on new striker

Pompey 8

Small beginnings – but big Pompey futures

Neil Allen
Neil Allen
Photo credit: Lauren Hurley/PA Wire PPP-161001-154349001

REVEALED: How rail companies aren’t telling you the cheapest fares

Travel 4

Why your 50p coin could be worth hundreds of pounds

Lifestyle
Fiona Whittaker

‘I didn’t want cancer to take away my dignity’

Health

QUICK QUIZ: How well do you know your Victorious Festival 2017 bands?

Gigs and Music
31/1/2017 (TS) Rachel Madocks Special School in Waterlooville, held an achievement assembly for their Key Stage 4 pupils who have gained their ASDAN certificate. Pictured is: (front middle) The Mayor of Havant Faith Ponsonby with some of the children who were awarded (back l-r) Ben Hoskin (16), Jack Symmans (16), Ashley Lawson (16), Toby Jackson (17) and (front l-r) Lucy Hopgood (16), Arianne Blackley (14), Lauren Greene (15) and Billy Predeth (17). Picture: Sarah Standing (170137-1915)

Pupils rewarded for achievements at Waterlooville school

Waterlooville
Pippa said the inspiration for her dish came from students lacking in omega-3

Uni student in prestigious healthy cooking challenge

Portsmouth
Hayley Beaudelaire in Egypt

Hayley’s tales bring a ray of sunshine to care home residents

People
Milkman Roy Kent, who has retired after 30 years Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

He’s gotta lotta bottle! Milkman Roy retires after more than 30 years on same round in Fareham

Gosport 1