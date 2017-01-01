The News

UPDATED: Two arrested after woman is murdered in Portsmouth

Crime 5

OPINION: The mind boggles over that really disgusting MoneySuperMarket ad

TV 14

From traffic jams to Ed Sheeran - the most boring things in life

Lifestyle 4
Firefighters were called to Raglan Court, Gosport

Firefighters called to broken down lift in Gosport

Gosport 10

Woman shone laser pen at PC’s eyes, spat at council worker and harassed trans woman

Crime 37

National hotel chain set to give Gosport a boost

Gosport 7
Police have released a man arrested on suspicious of murder following the death of an Isle Of Wight woman

Man released as Isle Of Wight woman’s death no longer being treated as suspicious

Crime 3

CHERYL GIBBS: Trump should be big enough to rise above the criticism

Bolton Wanderers' Jamie Proctor

Pompey eye alternative striker to in-demand Doyle

Pompey 29
Pompey boss Paul Cook Picture: Joe Pepler

Comment: Cook’s job to pick Pompey team – not fans

Pompey 65
David Wheeler scores the winner for Exeter against Pompey Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey 0 Exeter 1 – Neil Allen’s match report

Pompey 27
Paul Tisdale. Picture: Joe Pepler

Tisdale: Grecians game plan perfect for Pompey points

Pompey

May helps Sutton shock Leeds in FA Cup

Pompey 5

Pompey 0-1 Exeter: Match highlights

Pompey 3

Pompey performance leaves Cook frustrated

Pompey 83

Small beginnings – but big Pompey futures

Neil Allen
The German Kalkstein Sauvignon Blanc is good value

Why you should try a German version of sauvignon blanc

Food and Drink
From left, From left, Amanda Morris, June Berridge, Nikki Musson and Sue Webber

‘Get moving on your break’ say strollers

People 2
The House of Burlesque, hosted by Joe Black (above), will open its doors at Kings Theatre, Southsea on Saturday

What’s On from Friday, January 27 to Thursday, February 2

Days Out 3
(L-r) Claudia Leischen, Bubba Fillmore, Kirsty Loveson and her partner Katie Loveson at 2016 Winterfest

Raise a glass! Gosport’s premier beer festival prepares to celebrate 25th birthday

Business 3
The legendary Brian Wilson from The Beach Boys at Bestival in 2011. Picture: Paul Windsor

Beach Boy Brian Wilson announced as headliner for south coast festival

News 2
Olympic gold medallist Dani King has teamed up with DC Employment in Southampton to promote the benefits of healthy workplaces. The cyclist is pictured with director Darren Tibble.

Wellbeing at work gets Olympian’s approval

Business 1
Crofton School's new headteacher Simon Harrison Picture: Loughlan Campbell

Crofton School’s new headteacher targets ‘greatness’ after taking the reins

Fareham 1
Havant Rotary Club member Eve Fuller collecting in Havant town centre

Rotary members collect more than £11,500 for good causes

News 1
Erin Searle, left, and Dana Squibb, are both Portsmouth nail technicians who will be taking part in Nailing Mental Health

Nail technicians to fight for suicide awareness with Guinness World Record

Portsmouth 1