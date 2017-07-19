Beauty business in relocation

Portsdown Skin and Beauty is upping-sticks and moving from its current premises.

The company, currently based in Cosham Park Avenue, is relocating to a new space in Purbrook and is set to open on September 4.

As of August 1, the beauty business will cease trading from its current site as it prepares for its new opening.

The company has made some new appointments in preparation for the move.

Services offered by the team include massage, non-surgical treatments, rehabilitation services, enhancements, waxing and manicures / pedicures among other treatments.

The clinic manager of Portsdown Skin and Beauty, Katie Margetts, said: ‘August will be spent setting ourselves up to the standard that our clients are familiar with, and we hope dearly that they will visit us and love it just the same.’