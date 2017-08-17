Bookings open as new £21m hotel nears completion

Bookings open as £21m Village Hotel at Lakeside North Harbour nears November launch

The Village Hotel at Lakeside North Harbour is now taking online bookings ahead of its grand opening later this year.

Finishing touches are being made to the interior of the £21m Cosham development before it welcomes its first wave of guests on Monday, November 6.

Regional sales director of the Village Hotel Club, Natasha Godfrey, said: ‘We’ve had this land for about four years now so to be able to get ready for the opening in November is really exciting.

‘We cherry-picked Portsmouth as the location for our next hotel – specifically the North Harbour area – understanding the local business demographic, weekend tourism and its spot close to the M27.

‘As our neighbouring local enterprises at Lakeside grow, we will then be able to flourish with them.’

Once its doors are ceremonially swung open, the hotel will inject 126 jobs into the local economy.

Guests will be able to stay in the hotel’s 153 standard and club rooms, with the latter boasting Sealy mattresses, Tassimo coffee machines and full Sky HD flatscreen television packages.

A host of food and drink options will be available on-site, including a Starbucks outlet and a Village pub and grill – stocked up with a range of locally-sourced ales.

The hotel could see plenty of footfall prior to its initial launch however, with its ‘state-of-the-art’ gym and fitness facilities scheduled to pre-open for business from Wednesday, November 1.

The £46-per-month health club – which can take 4,000 members – will offer a range of Technogym kit, a 20m swimming pool and a steam room and sauna.

Ms Godfrey added: ‘Everything really will be under one roof at the new Village hotel.’