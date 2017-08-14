Chamber increases cyber security with IT contract

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE Chamber of Commerce has signed a contract with a local firm to handle its IT requirements.

Tekkers IT Solutions, based at Furzehall Farm business park, has been appointed to manage IT issues for Hampshire Chamber, including maintaining its cyber security.

The firm won a competitive tender to become the chamber’s outsourced services provider for the next three years.

Tekkers will undertake hardware maintenance and 24 hour on-call support to ensure the chamber is compliant with the government-backed security certification, Cyber Essentials.

Managing director and founder of Tekkers, Pete Matheson said: ‘We’ve carried out a full review to understand the chamber’s requirements, taken over support of existing systems and have put a comprehensive plan in place to deliver continual improvement to the IT infrastructure.’

Hampshire Chamber chief executive Maureen Frost said: ‘We were impressed by Tekkers’ knowledge, and strategic reach.

‘Hacking prevention and security are big issues for any organisation and that’s why we are going for the Cyber Essentials recommendations with help from Tekkers.’