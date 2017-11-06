Chicken lovers rejoice! Nando’s is rolling out its delivery service across the UK

Have your say

It’s the news every chicken lover seeking their cheeky fix of peri-peri sauce wants to hear.

Popular chicken chain restaurant Nando’s is officially rolling out its delivery service across the UK.

There are three Nando's branches in the Portsmouth area.

Customers will be able to order their favourite dishes direct from their nearest restaurant and have it delivered to their door.

Unfortunately for those on the south coast, the service is not yet available in the Portsmouth area - but on its website the company has said it is working to introduce it in the future.

Customers can enter their email address on the website and quickly find out when the service reaches their postcode area.

Nando’s has branches in Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth, in Fareham and at Whiteley Shopping Centre.

The company has been running a takeaway service for some time, but has started the delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo.

Nando’s was founded in 1987 in South Africa and now has about 1,000 outlets in about 30 countries.

Last month McDonalds announced it would be rolling out its delivery service in Portsmouth.

To see if Nando’s is delivering to your postcode click here.