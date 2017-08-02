Chocolatier travels globe to build on local business

LOCAL artisan chocolatier, JK Fine Chocolates is celebrating after a very successful year of trading.

Based in Waterlooville, the award-winning business offers ethically produced chocolates made from fine ingredients and single origin cocoa beans.

Owner and chocolatier Jamie Kemp is passionate about authentic chocolate. So much so that he recently ventured to Costa Rica in search of the finest cacao. Jamie advised that the region was a host of unique and flavourful cocoa beans known for their strong, earthy flavours.

Due to rapid growth, Jamie is travelling to Chocolat Madagascar to meet farmers and producers and learn more about the best ingredients and processes. Jamie said:

‘Finding the right ingredients to make our chocolates stand out is top priority. To be able to sell a luxury product requires us to understand the ingredients inside and out and that means getting to know the producers and cocoa bean farmers’

‘We’ve won five industry awards and have received many happy customer testimonials online which I am incredibly proud of. We work hard to make our customers happy and I think it’s our love and passion for what we do that really comes through in the finished product.’