City leaders: Portsmouth will be left behind if M27 smart motorway plans are not extended

FURIOUS city leaders have warned Portsmouth could be left behind if plans for a smart motorway on the M27 are not extended further east.

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said she was frustrated at proposals by Highways England to stop the smart motorway at junction 11 for Fareham.

The smart motorway section of the M3 in north Hampshire Picture: Stuart Thompson Photography

She said not including the stretch of road between junction 11 and junction 12 for Portsmouth would leave the city decades behind other areas of the Solent.

Stephen Morgan, Labour MP for Portsmouth South, has backed the idea to extend the smart motorway and has written to the Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling.

During an information event hosted by Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, Highways England gave a presentation on the plans to councillors, business owners, the University of Portsmouth and other organisations.

Questions were asked why the smart motorway was not being extended to junction 12 and the effect this could have on neighbouring roads such as bottlenecks being created.

I have written to the secretary of state on how frustrated I am on the blight on businesses and residents about the smart motorway ending one junction before Portsmouth. Councillor Donna Jones

Concerns were also raised on possible disruptions during roadworks and the timeframe for the proposals.

Highways England has said it welcomes views of others.

Cllr Jones said: ‘I am deeply frustrated and I have made government officials aware of my feelings. I have written to the secretary of state on how frustrated I am on the blight on businesses and residents about the smart motorway ending one junction before Portsmouth.

‘I have made them very aware there is a potential legal challenge here. They have failed to carry out consultations with us as key stakeholders. If we don’t get it extended, it will leave Portsmouth behind everyone else.’

As reported in The News, Highways England will be introducing the smart motorway from junction 4 of the M27 at the M3, to junction 11. It will cover 15 miles of carriageway with city leaders wanting the additional 2.6 miles from Fareham to Portsmouth to also be included.

The plans will see the introduction of a fourth lane for use at all times, instead of a hard shoulder, and emergency refuge areas. There will be variable mandatory speed limits to help ease traffic flow and reduce congestion, gantries with live information to assist drivers and CCTV and enforcement cameras.

According to Highways England the benefits of smart motorways include tackling congestion, minimising the environmental footprint, improving safety and having more reliable journey times as the aim is for fewer hold-ups.

It is these benefits that Cllr Jones wants to see for Portsmouth.

She added: ‘This is a £244m scheme due to start at some point during 2018.

‘The smart motorway will be open by 2021 and we have had such a lack of investment in this area. The last serious investment we had in motorways was in the 1960s.

‘Once Highways England has done this upgrade to make the M27 a smart motorway, it will be decades before we get any more government investment in these roads.

‘What is going on? Why are we not being taken seriously as a city? Why are we not going to be connected to this smart motorway? It really is important that we speak up to make sure our infrastructure needs are met and the government takes seriously the needs of Portsmouth.’

A Highways England spokesman said its work to upgrade the M27 was announced in December 2014.

He added: ‘This upgrade will improve journeys and maintain a high level of safety. We will put the plans to the public soon ahead of work starting next year.

‘We always welcome views from councils about their priorities for major road upgrades, and we welcome any evidence supporting future road improvements, which will be considered for future investment periods.’