Decrease in costs for oil households

Have your say

A NEW report states oil users in Hampshire have welcomed a 10 per cent fall in their annual heating costs.

The report, which compares average annual running costs for a three-bedroom home with different systems, shows households with oil heating are paying £840 a year. That is 13 per cent cheaper than mains gas, at £967, and 127 per cent lower than electric storage heaters, at £1,910.

There are around 21,000 oil households in the county.