Director short-listed for ‘Working woman’s Oscar’

Have your say

FOUNDER and managing director of Hampshire-based firm South Coast Creative, Natalie Reeves has been short-listed for a top industry award.

The Hampshire Venus Awards recognise and honour the achievements of winners in business.

South Coast Creative offers professional services to clients including public relations, strategic communications and marketing consultancy.

Natalie was spotted by the Venus Awards and is now a semi-finalist in the New Business category.

The director is now within the five final businesses up for the accolade at an event Channel 4 have dubbed the ‘Working women’s Oscars.’

Natalie said: ‘We wouldn’t be where we are without the contribution and dedication of the entire South Coast Creative Team.’

‘Having external recognition for the hard work that has gone into your efforts to start and successfully run a new business is so rewarding.’

‘I am delighted to have been short-listed against extremely tough competition and I wish all the short-listed businesses the very best of luck.’

Finalists will be announced on September 15 and the winners ceremony will be on November 11.