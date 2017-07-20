Expansion deal secured for busy business park

Have your say

GLENMORE Business Park in Chichester has become full to capacity and is set to expand.

Huge demand has led to the park’s newest units being snapped up just six months after they were built.

Developers are now having to plan for even further expansion.

South Coast property experts Lambert Smith Hampton reported that the units have been purchased by businesses from across the region. The largest unit was taken by indoor trampolining company Flip Out.

Planning permission has now been granted for a futher 40 small industrial units to be built.