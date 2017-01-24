Fareham link planned in proposed new tram line

EARLY plans are in place to build a tram service in Southampton to ease traffic congestion.

The Solent Local Enterprise Partnership has commissioned a feasibility study and is hoping construct tram lines on or along railway tracks from Eastleigh to St Mary’s via Southampton airport.

The tram system would be similar to the one in Manchester.

Links to Fareham could also be built in the future with a park and ride system, says the LEP.

Gary Jeffries, chairman of the Solent LEP, told BBC Solent he is hopeful to bringing a tram solution to Southampton

The project would be funded by the government.

A previous tram link proposed for south east Hampshire ended in failure.

There were multimillion pound plans to connect Fareham and Portsmouth by a light rapid transit system. It would have been a 14km line linking Fareham, Gosport and Portsmouth via a tunnel under the harbour but never came to fruition.