Festival to showcase rising star brewery

A PORTSMOUTH brewery will be appearing at a beer festival in the New Forest next weekend.

A beer from Staggeringly Good, based in Fratton, will join Vibrant Forest Brewery’s event.

Vibrant Forest Brewery, which is based in Lymington, will be showcasing its products at Brockenhurst Village Hall on Saturday, August 12 between 11am and 7pm and is encouraging fellow beer enthusiasts to get involved.

At least 15 vibrant beers will be on offer along with guest beers, including Staggeringly Good’s Dawn Stealer.

Vibrant Forest owner Kevin Robinson set the business up five years ago after enjoying making his own wines and home brew.

Vibrant team member Andrew Mathews, from Gosport, said: ‘We’re a small team here so our roles are flexible. I started working with these guys roughly a year ago and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.’

‘We get to travel all over the country meeting different bars and breweries – it’s always great to see the end result in the hands of a thirsty punter.’

Vibrant Forest’s beers are 100 per cent vegan friendly and are sold throughout bars and pubs in Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Poole and Southampton.

Andrew added: ‘We’re friends with other local breweries. Co-operation is a boon in this industry and it’s a hobby as much as it is a job.’

To buy tickets for Vibrant Forest’s Summer Beer Festival see their Facebook page or go to The Beer Musketeer on Albert Road.

Tickets are £5 and include a Vibrant branded glass and festival programme.