Firms are reminded of Queen’s Awards

BUSINESSES across Hampshire are being reminded to enter the Queen’s Award for Enterprise before the deadline arrives.

Businesses have until September 1 to apply to be short-listed for the awards, which celebrate innovation, international trade, sustainable development and social mobility.

Winners receive worldwide recognition among other benefits – including a royal reception event at Buckingham Palace

HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, who presents the awards, said: ‘The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are highly prestigious awards for outstanding achievement by UK businesses.These awards are given for the highest levels of excellence.

‘I have been delighted to be able to present nine companies in Hampshire with an award in 2017, and look forward to more companies in the county being awarded UK’s most prestigious business award in upcoming years.’