Fratton Park welcomes back Pompey Pedallers

CROWDS at Fratton Park cheered on Saturday, welcoming three determined cyclists back to the city after a 200-mile charity event.

Clare Martin, Matt York and Matt Lewsley, all staff at Pompey In The Community, endured the mammoth trip to raise money for their campaign Pompey Pedals.

The scheme provides bikes to people less able, giving everyone the chance to get on a bike.

Because of high demand, the team needed to raise money to purchase three new wheelchair carriers. They came back to find that they had exceeded their target.

Clare said: ‘It was a real buzz seeing so many people at the stadium. Some of the cycle paths had concrete blocks and gates which would be fine for a normal bike, but we had to lift the wheelchair carriers over so it was a real team effort!’

‘We met a homeless man in Nuneaton who gave us 37p. The only money he had in the world. That was quite moving.’

Matt York said: ‘We feel brilliant but shattered! We want to thank David Bradley. He’s our technician and volunteers 18 hours a week.’

‘Our shared highlight was the last bit, reaching the top of Portsdown Hill and finally seeing Portsmouth.’