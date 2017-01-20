Going green lands BAR another top accolade

COMMITMENT to sustainability has seen Land Rover BAR scoop another award for its environmental policies.

The boat racing team, set up by Sir Ben Ainslie and based on the Camber in Old Portsmouth, was awarded the Boating Business Environment Award at the 2017 British Marine Trades’ Association awards.

The America’s Cup team’s commitment to sustainability, as well as its support for the campaign to say no to single-use plastics were praised by the award judges.

Dr Susie Tomson, sustainability manager at Land Rover BAR, said: ‘We are delighted to receive the Boating Business Environment Award recognising Land Rover BAR’s sustainability strategy, achievements and progress over the past three years.

‘We set ourselves the goal of being the most sustainable sports team on the planet and with the support of our partners 11th Hour Racing this award shows just how far we have travelled towards that goal.

‘We have pledged to say no to single-use plastics and have installed oyster beds and bee hotels at our team base in Portsmouth with the aim to inspire others to drive sustainability forward.’

BMTA chairman Paul Martin said: ‘These awards are one of the few times that our sector of the industry can acknowledge achievements and milestones, and recognise the individuals that have excelled and contributed within the marine industry for the benefit of all.

‘We are delighted to have so much to celebrate.’

Nominations for next year’s awards will open in the autumn, and details of the nomination procedure will appear in BMTA’s newsletter.

It was the second award for conservation for Land Rover BAR in as many weeks as it also won a Seafarers’ Award this month.

Competetive sailor Ben Ainslie announced the formation of a team to compete in the America’s Cup, called Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR), in 2012.

Land Rover BAR’s headquarters in Old Portsmouth opened in 2015.

The British Marine Trades’ Association presented its annual awards, which recognise the companies that make important contributions to the leisure marine industry, at the London Boat Show.

The night was sponsored by Boating Business, a marine magazine in Lower Swanwick, and PSP Worldwide Logistics, an international boat transportation firm in Fareham, and Matchtech, an engineering recruitment specialist in Fareham.