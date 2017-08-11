Hard worker is granted a dream trip to Thailand

Have your say

A Fareham businesswoman has travelled to Phuket on a well-earned trip to Thailand.

Amanda Fowler was gifted the experience after completing ‘exemplary work’ as a demonstrator for global craft company Stampin’ Up!

To win the trip of a lifetime, which involved a seven day stay at the luxurious Angsana Laguna resort on the shores of Phuket’s Bang Tao Bay, Amanda was scored on her sales skills and effort to recruit team members.

Judges also looked at Amanda’s ability to support her team and help them grow.

Amanda has worked as a demonstrator for Stampin’ Up! since 2007.

Her career with the organisation began due to her love for arts and crafts and she now runs classes in Fareham, Titchfield, Gosport and Locks Heath.

With more than 2,000 demonstrators in the UK, Amanda has built a large team who work through the country.

Amanda said: ‘Achieving the trip is an amazing reward for growing a business.’

‘I work hard and this reward means I am able to travel to places and experience cultures that are amazing.

‘I can take my husband, who is a great supporter of my business, on these trips too which makes them all the more special.’