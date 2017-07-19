Havant dental practice is holding charity open day

Have your say

A DENTAL practice is holding an open day to raise money for charity.

Parkway Dental Care, in Havant, is welcoming people into the practice to fundraise for the Alzheimer’s Society and to promote its services.

The event will also look to increase the number of patients it sees and educate children and parents about oral hygiene and dental care.

A spokeswoman from the practice, on Bedhampton Road, said: ‘This is the first open day event we have held.

‘Throughout the day, talks concerning oral hygiene and dental care will be held in order to educate children.

‘There will also be a talk about our whitening procedures as well as a cake sale, goody bags, games, competitions, a raffle, barbecue, a tour of the practice and face-painting.’

All of the money raised by the event will go towards the Alzheimer’s Society which helps supports people with dementia and their families.

The event is on September 22 between 1pm and 5pm.

- HARRIET WHITAKER